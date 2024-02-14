Government has failed on crime

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: As a concerned citizen I am writing to express deep frustration and disappointment with the current state of affairs under Prime Minister Dr Rowley's leadership. It is abundantly clear that our nation is facing significant challenges, particularly regarding crime and poverty.

Mr Rowley, is it a crime to aspire to live in a nation free from the shackles of crime and poverty? Is it unreasonable to demand justice for all and equal opportunities for every citizen? I believe these are fundamental rights that every Trinidadian and Tobagonian deserves.

However, the reality on the ground paints a grim picture.

Crime rates continue to soar, leaving our communities living in fear and insecurity. Poverty remains rampant, with many of our fellow citizens struggling to make ends meet and provide for their families. Inequality persists, depriving countless individuals of the chance to fulfill their potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

It is evident that the current administration has failed to effectively address these pressing issues. Despite promises and pledges, we have yet to see any meaningful progress or concrete solutions put forth. It is time for accountability and action.

Therefore, we urge Prime Minister Rowley to heed the voices of the people and take immediate steps to rectify this dire situation. If he is unable or unwilling to fulfill his duties and deliver the change that Trinidad and Tobago so desperately needs, then we demand his resignation.

Our nation cannot afford to wait any longer. The time for decisive action is now.

CURTIS ANTHONY OBRADY

Arima