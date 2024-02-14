Flying to new heights

This masquerader from The Lost Tribe's Fly during the Parade of the bands at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

NOTWITHSTANDING the heat and Sahara dust this year, Carnival returned to its usual, if not fine, form. The announcement of The Lost Tribe’s Fly as Band of the Year crowns a season which saw enjoyment and participation return to pre-pandemic levels.

Nonetheless, it all begs the question: where next for mas?

The riot of colour, texture and form that characterised The Lost Tribe’s presentation was a continuation of a winning formula; it is the second year in a row the band has taken home the crown on the strength of designs that merge meaning with aesthetics.

But while there was continuity at all levels of the mas, elsewhere some things came to an end.

After three decades, rapso collective 3canal brought the curtain down on its signature J’Ouvert band.

“Thirty years is a generation,” said singer Wendell Manwarren. “We have followers of all ages who have been loyal to us over the years, but we’ve been looking at the evolution of J’Ouvert, and believe this is a good time for us to end.”

What will come in the band’s stead remains to be seen, but it is a mark of its place within the Carnival landscape that so many came out to commemorate it.

All stakeholders, including law-enforcement authorities, are to be congratulated for their efforts. In some cases, costumes seemed larger and more well thought out. Bands like K2K’s The Salt Crossing offered impressive design. Traditional mini-bands also did not disappoint.

However, there were some unforced errors in terms of logistics that call for attention.

On Tuesday, state broadcaster TTT cut off the opening presentation of The Lost Tribe – then the defending champion – to make way for a commercial break and Play Whe draw. That kind of disrespect was matched with problems on the ground: some bands cut others off, creating delays and torment.

The dozens of people who collapsed because of heat exhaustion, meanwhile, is a sign that the climate crisis has caught up with Carnival. Bands have long had “chill zones” and air-conditioned trucks, but the parade route itself may have to be adjusted to ensure more shade. Certainly, there needs to be a clearer understanding of that route for vendors and for spectators, some of whom were left adrift under the mistaken belief they were standing at judging points.

Meanwhile, concerns about crime, the weather and the economy may have played a role in empty stands at some venues. The truth is, however, audiences will turn up if there is something to see.

All generations find ways to express the zeitgeist. We have no doubt Carnival will continue to evolve. With enough support from the State, the private sector and the people, it will draw spectators back. This year gave us encouraging signs.