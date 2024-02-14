FilmTT, International Filmmaking Academy announce call for masterclass in Italy

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Company (FilmTT), in collaboration with the International Filmmaking Academy (IFA), is accepting applications for the IFA Masterclass 2024.

This call is for intermediate to advanced directors and content creators with experience to participate in the IFA masterclass in film directing in Bologna, Italy, a media release said.

"The IFA organises the masterclass by gathering a select group of emerging directors from across the globe to develop their distinctive artistic approach to filmmaking. Through this strategic move of sponsoring a distinguished local professional with this prestigious international film opportunity, FilmTT will be aligning with its mission to cultivate and promote indigenous talent on the global stage," the release said.

This unique opportunity presents a pathway for an exceptional filmmaker to engage in capacity development through:

IFA masterclass: An immersive capacity-building experience in directing, led by a seasoned industry professional, offering comprehensive insights and skill refinement.

Accommodation in Italy: The chosen filmmaker will have the opportunity to visit Italy, a globally renowned cinematic and culturally rich setting, fostering an environment conducive to creative exploration and skill enhancement.

Participation at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Film Festival: The selected filmmaker will actively participate in this festival, gaining exposure to a diverse selection of classic films, rediscovering cinematic treasures, and fostering connections within a global community of filmmakers, critics, and enthusiasts, thereby contributing to their professional growth and network development.

The IFA Masterclass 2024 is meticulously crafted to serve as a catalyst for capacity development, providing the selected filmmaker with a distinctive amalgamation of educational enrichment, cultural immersion, and strategic industry networking, the release said.

The application is open to filmmakers and content creators who have a substantive portfolio of audio-visual projects.

Deadline for application is February 15.

Those interested can submit applications through the FilmTT website, www.filmtt.co.tt.