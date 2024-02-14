Fifty-ish and Bacchanal comedy on at Central Bank

Nikki Crosby in a scene from Fifty-ish... Hott AF. -

RS/RR productions will hold its Carnival comedy week with two shows at the Central Bank Auditorium from February 14-18.

First up will be Fifty-ish... Hott AF! Carnival edition, featuring Nikki Crosby from February 14-16 at 8:30 pm nightly.

Next is the acclaimed Bacchanal, Bobol, and Bad Behaviour from February 17-18 with showtimes being 8.30 pm and 6.30 pm, respectively.

Tickets are available at regular outlets.