Feathers and fun on Carnival Tuesday

A masquerader from Just Illusions paraded at the judging point in King's Wharf, San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Scores of masqueraders took to the streets and stages across Trinidad on Carnival Tuesday. Awash with sequins, glitter, feathers and fun, bands of all sizes paraded through Port of Spain on February 13. With the bright smiles and excitement on display it is easy to see why Carnival is considered the greatest show on Earth.