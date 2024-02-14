Carnival
Feathers and fun on Carnival Tuesday
3 Hrs Ago
A masquerader from Just Illusions paraded at the judging point in King's Wharf, San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Scores of masqueraders took to the streets and stages across Trinidad on Carnival Tuesday. Awash with sequins, glitter, feathers and fun, bands of all sizes paraded through Port of Spain on February 13. With the bright smiles and excitement on display it is easy to see why Carnival is considered the greatest show on Earth.
Parading through the fog, masqueraders from Jam The Band pose for a photo on the Grand Stand stage in the Queen's Park Savannah. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Masqueraders take a moment to rest on the sidewalks of Port of Spain. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
The Parade of the Bands filled the streets around the Queen's Park Savannah on Carnival Tuesday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Kenetic Mas Band presented Yokoso in the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Photo by Roger Jacob
This masquerader from The Lost Tribe's Fly during the Parade of the bands at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
A Showtime Mas Band masquerader crosses the stage at the Grand Stand in the Queen's Park Savannah. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam enjoys herself with Harts Love Fest during the Parade of the bands at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
