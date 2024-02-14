Dylan Carter resumes World Champs in 50m free on Friday

TT's Dylan Carter (C) starts in a men's 50-meter butterfly semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday. - AP PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter will have another shot at capturing his first World Aquatics Championships (long course 50m) medal when he lines up for the men’s 50m freestyle qualification at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, from 3:26am (TT time).

Carter vies for a spot in semi-finals later on that day swimming out lane two in heat ten of 12. Only the top 16 swimmers advance to the semis, which swim off from 12.40pm and 12:44pm respectively.

If he is successful in both swims, Carter will advance to Saturday’s medal race from 12:09pm.

The TT swimmer remains hopeful of his chances after finishing fifth in the 50 butterfly on Monday. There, he touched the wall in 23.17 seconds but was unable to seal a podium spot.