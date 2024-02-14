Different strokes

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, right, and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine during a media conference in Tobago on the impact of a mysterious oil spill. - Photo courtesy THA

THE EDITOR: It is highly commendable that the Prime Minister himself flew to Tobago to show personal concern and compassion for marine life and the ecosystem as a result of the recent devastating oil spill, which has coated the beaches and coastline with thick black oil for miles.

However, it would have been even more commendable if Dr Rowley had shown the same concern and compassion for human life in the afterrmath of the Paria tragedy.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity