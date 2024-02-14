A lovely Sunrise

Dancing and shading the sun at Sunrise - Overtime Media

Some of the most beautiful women assembled together during TT’s Carnival for the ultimate all-inclusive breakfast party, Sunrise.

Hosted by Sunnation Jamaica, the organisers enhanced the lush, scenic and tropical ambience at St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval, with a sun screening blue-tinted canopy draped over the main dance floor, a media release said.

The Sunrise breakfast party scored high and included several engaging and high-energy performances from top local and regional acts, the release said.

This event used to be, but is no longer a secret, yet still remains one of the most exclusive fetes.

Powered in part by Campari and featuring top celebs, executives and the launch of a new exP.Perience concept, Sunrise left lasting memories with its patrons, the release said.