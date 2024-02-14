A gift of units

Shoba Ganess, brand development manager, Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) with winner Kerrn Lee at Pan on D Greens at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. -

Winner of the Unit Trust Corporation's (UTC) Carnival promotion Kerrn Lee recently received his prize of $5,000 in units at Pan on D Greens, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Shoba Ganess, brand development manager at UTC made the presentation to Lee on February 4.

For the promotion, attendees were prompted to scan the QR code which was placed at the Savannah’s entrance, UTC’s booth at the Greens, and on the back of T-shirts worn by UTC staff, a media release said. It said participants had a chance to win gift of units that could serve as a starting point for their investment journey.

The UTC said that with close to $25 billion in funds under its management, it plays a key role in helping investors realise their investment goals.