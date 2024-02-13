"Panorama 2024 highlights"

Bp Renegades Steel Orchestra and Massy Trinidad All Stars battled to a historic tie in the finals of the Large Conventional Bands at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Saturday night.
Both bands scored 285 points and will share the title. It was an electrifying Panorama finals which also featured a drone light show. The light show was a collaboration between the Inter-American Development Bank, Pan Trinbago and Caribbean Airlines.
Republic Bank Exodus (283) was third, with Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra and Desperadoes Steel Orchestra tied for fourth place.
The win for Renegades gave them a record 13th Panorama title, breaking the deadlock with Desperadoes (12). For All Stars, it was their 11th title overall and their first since 2017.
