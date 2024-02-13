Panorama 2024 highlights

From left, bp President David Campbell, Minister of Energy Stuart Young and VP Corporate Operations and head of communications and advocacy Giselle Thompson at the bpTT Panorama 2024 National large band finals held at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 10. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Bp Renegades Steel Orchestra and Massy Trinidad All Stars battled to a historic tie in the finals of the Large Conventional Bands at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Saturday night.

Both bands scored 285 points and will share the title. It was an electrifying Panorama finals which also featured a drone light show. The light show was a collaboration between the Inter-American Development Bank, Pan Trinbago and Caribbean Airlines.

Republic Bank Exodus (283) was third, with Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra and Desperadoes Steel Orchestra tied for fourth place.

The win for Renegades gave them a record 13th Panorama title, breaking the deadlock with Desperadoes (12). For All Stars, it was their 11th title overall and their first since 2017.

Here are some highlights from Panorama 2024.