Hinds: No major explosion of violence for Carnival 2024

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, second from left, speaks with the media during the walk about at South Quay, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said apart from a stabbing and a robbery on Monday, there has been no major explosion of violence for Carnival 2024.

He made the comment while addressing the media at South Quay in Port of Spain during a walkabout on Carnival Tuesday with Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher and other heads of the various armed forces.

Hinds said, “I would like to congratulate the citizens and the carnival celebrants, because the CoP has reported to me that we've had no major explosion of violence over Carnival Monday.”

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank the citizens for their peaceable and good patriotic behaviour and their enjoyment, and urge them to take it easy and let the proceedings flow.”

He warned criminals that the police will be out in their numbers supported by the TT Defence Force (TTDF).

“You don't have to rob and thief…So we say to them, law enforcement is around and about ready to pounce on any such situation.”