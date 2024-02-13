Junior Parade of the Bands at South Quay

Farinha McKenzie, 6, playing Madame Cocoyea in the individual historical mas character of the Junior Parade of the Band, South Quay, Port of Spain. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Young masqueraders took to the streets again on Sunday to compete in the downtown Junior Parade of the Bands at South Quay, Port of Spain, following Saturday's parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. The youths showed off a variety of colourful costumes ranging from traditional mas to fancy presentations.