Colour and creativity in kiddies mas

A little reveller from Spoilt Rotten Kids’ presentation Shaadi at the Downtown Carnival Committee’s Junior Parade of the Bands at South Quay, Port of Spain on February 11. - Photo by Roger Jacob

HUNDREDS of young masqueraders paraded across the South Quay, Port of Spain, stage on Sunday for the Downtown Carnival Committee’s Junior Parade of the Bands.

They braved the scorching sun in their elaborate and colourful costumes.

Crowds of spectators lined the sidewalk to take a close-up look at the parade of colour and creativity.

Families walked with their coolers and food while the junior revellers enjoyed their final stage of the Carnival 2024 season.