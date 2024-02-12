POS Downtown Jouvert

Andre Villaruel's portrayal of "West Indies Force Ah Win" bagged him the title of King of J'Ouvert at the POS City Corporation Downtown Carnival 2024 J'Ouvert celebration. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Port of Spain City Corporation Downtown Carnival Committee held their annual Carnival 2024 Jouvert celebrations on February 12 with their King and Queen of Jouvert 2024. The event took place at the South Quay in Port of Spain and showcased creative storytelling on display through detailed costuming from the participants.