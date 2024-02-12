Carnival Photo Galleries
An Hour Ago
Andre Villaruel's portrayal of "West Indies Force Ah Win" bagged him the title of King of J'Ouvert at the POS City Corporation Downtown Carnival 2024 J'Ouvert celebration. - Photo by Roger Jacob
The Port of Spain City Corporation Downtown Carnival Committee held their annual Carnival 2024 Jouvert celebrations on February 12 with their King and Queen of Jouvert 2024. The event took place at the South Quay in Port of Spain and showcased creative storytelling on display through detailed costuming from the participants.
Hilton Cox brought his portrayal to the stage at the POS City Corporation Downtown Carnival 2024 J'Ouvert celebration which was titled "Tribute to Silver Fox." - Photo by Roger Jacob
Jade Thomas took to the street stage of the POS City Corporation Downtown Carnival 2024 J'Ouvert celebration with her portrayal titled "I Love My Country to the Bone." - Photo by Roger Jacob
Eugene Norville reminded patrons of the POS City Corporation Downtown Carnival 2024 J'Ouvert celebration of the now infamous fence jump by former minster of finance Karen Nunez-Teshiera at the state funeral of Basdeo Panday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Gloria Jones depicted a meeting between Erla Harewood-Christopher and the public which won her the title of Most Creative Portrayal at the POS City Corporation Downtown Carnival 2024 J'Ouvert celebration. - Photo by Roger Jacob
The art of firebreathing was on full display at the POS City Corporation Downtown Carnival 2024 J'Ouvert celebration. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Comments
"POS Downtown Jouvert"