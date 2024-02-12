Paint and powder for J'Ouvert

Revellers from the Yellow Devils J'Ouvert band parade through the streets of Woodbrook. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Revellers painted the streets of Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago with paint, powder and mud as bands passed. The streets were filled with revellers for the J'Ouvert celebrations which started early on February 12. This marked the kick off of the world renowned two day street festival that is Carnival.