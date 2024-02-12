Oil spill news reaches international 'waters'

Remnants of an oil spill scars the shoreline of the Scarborough waterfront, in Tobago on February 10. - Photo by Corey Connelly

NEWS of the oil spill discovered off Tobago’s south-western coast could not be contained as international news agencies have begun highlighting the incident.

A BBC report covered the 15-km spill saying that around 1,000 volunteers stepped up to join government to clean the spill and that divers are trying to isolate the leak from the vessel.

It also indicated that the vessel was abandoned by its crew. BBC said the spill is currently at level two, meaning that international help may be required.