Jewel of the Seas arrives on Carnival Tuesday

Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas moored at the Cruiseship Complex in Port of Spain. - File photo by Roger Jacob

The Jewel of the Seas cruise ship arrives in Trinidad on Carnival Tuesday (February 13), Tourism Trinidad announced on February 12.

"As one of the most exciting days in our cultural calendar, Carnival Tuesday promises an unforgettable experience for passengers aboard and locals alike," a release from Tourism Trinidad said.

"As we experience one of the biggest cruise seasons today, Tourism Trinidad is delighted to welcome passengers of the Jewel of the Seas to experience the energy and heritage of Trinidad's Carnival. We continue to say There Is No Place Like Home as we celebrate arrivals and experiences for Carnival 2024."

Tourism Trinidad said transportation will be provided for those visitors interested in experiencing the atmosphere of the VisitTrinidad Socadrome at the Jean Pierre Complex.

A Carnival village has been created at the Socadrome showing off Trinidad's Carnival traditions.

Tourism Trinidad said visitors would also witness the parade of the bands.

The ship will be arriving with approximately 2,337 passengers. In addition to the Socadrome festivities, passengers will have the opportunity to explore attractions Trinidad has to offer including trips to the Maracas Waterfall and the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.

"The Jewel of the Seas Cruise Ship will offer various excursions catering to different interests, ensuring that each passenger can tailor their experience to their preferences."

A total of 14 maxi taxis would provide transportation for the approximately 226 passengers who decide to go exploring.

"As the Jewel of the Seas cruise ship docks in Trinidad on Carnival Tuesday, the island eagerly awaits the arrival of its passengers, ready to immerse them in an unforgettable Carnival experience that will leave lasting memories," the release said.