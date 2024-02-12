Great responseto UNC crime talks

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I congratulate to the Opposition Leader for organising and leading the recent anti-crime talks in San Fernando which saw an impressive turnout of concerned citizens expressing their opinions on the escalating crime situation.

It is commendable to witness such engagement from the public, highlighting the urgency and importance of addressing this critical issue. I attended and could not find a seat because the auditorium was filled. That alone must say something.

The participation of hundreds of citizens in these talks demonstrates the collective concern and desire for action against crime. The people are fed up of being ignored and treated as if they are the wrong ones for walking the straight and narrow path as it seems the Government is more focused on protecting the criminals.

Who can forget that when a call was made for more people to stand their ground against bandits, the Government was more concerned with telling citizens that they can be locked up for that. Well Government and Mr Prime Minister, fix it.

It is truly disheartening to observe the lack of proactive measures from the Government in this regard. However, the UNC's initiative in organising these talks showcases a commitment to addressing the concerns of the people and finding effective solutions.

I must admit that when it was first raised, many in my household thought it was just more political talk. But it brings hope to many of us to see this initiative taking place.

At a time when crime rates continue to rise, it is crucial for our leaders to actively engage with the public and work towards implementing comprehensive strategies to combat this issue. The UNC's efforts in providing a platform for citizens to voice their opinions and contribute to the discourse on crime prevention are commendable. Furthermore, it is truly all-inclusive when we see these talks not only happening in one area but planned for across the country.

I hope the Government takes note of the overwhelming response from the public and recognises the need for immediate action. It is imperative that it collaborates with the UNC leader and other stakeholders to develop and implement effective measures to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.

Once again I extend my congratulations to the Opposition Leader and her team for organising the anti-crime talks and fostering a sense of community involvement in addressing this pressing issue. I trust that this initiative will serve as a catalyst for positive change and encourage further dialogue and collaboration among all relevant parties.

One can only hope that the administration in office, with the power and full might of state resources, will be moved to do something instead of just making complaints as to why it cannot do anything.

If anything, call an election – we can at least start from there.

JUDY RICHARDSON

San Fernando