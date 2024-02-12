Dylan Carter 5th in 50m fly at World Aquatics Champs

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter swam to fifth in the men’s 50m butterfly final on February 12 at the World Aquatics Championships (50m long course) in Doha, Qatar.

Swimming out of lane five at the Aspire Dome, Carter, 28, touched the wall in 23.17 seconds in the eight-man final.

The medal race was a tight one as Carter’s time was +00.20s slower than eventual gold medallist Diogo Ribeiro (22.97s) of Portugal. Ribeiro was also the only finalist to dip below the 23-second mark.

Splashing to silver was American Olympic medallist Michael Andrew in 23.07s, while Australian Cameron McEvoy earned bronze in 23.08s. Finishing just ahead of Carter in fourth place was another Australian, Isaac Cooper, in 23.12s.

In Sunday’s semi-final one, Carter affirmed a spot in the medal race when he finished second. There, he clocked 23.15s, trailing Andrew (22.94s). Andrew was the fastest of the eight advancing finalists while Carter was second fastest overall.

And in the earlier heats, the TT swimmer was second in heat five of seven. He touched the wall in 23.16s, behind heat winner Dutchman Nyls Korstanje in 23.02s.

Overall, Carter was fourth fastest in the heats, with Korstanje, Andrew (23.03s) and Cooper (23.15s) as the top three.

Carter returns to the pool on Friday for the 50m freestyle qualifiers. He swims out of lane two in heat ten of 12, from 3.26am (TT time).