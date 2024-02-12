Couva crowns its J'Ouvert winners

Masqueraders from Couva's J'Ouvert Parade of Bands. -

WALL Bros copped the Couva J’Ouvert Band of the Year title on Carnival Monday.

Placing second was SMIK J’Ouvert while Illusions placed third.

Jerene Torrington was crowned J’Ouvert Queen 2024 while Aaron Torrington is the 2024 King of J’Ouvert. Aubrey Adams copped the top prize in the individual section.

Six-time winning band, Anton and Lolita bowed out of the competition this year to allow other bands to win the coveted title. They did not disappoint their die-hard supporters who chipped during the early hours of the morning in their presentation We Invented Party.

By 10. 30 am on February 12, several bands crossed the stage as the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC), headed by Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, began preparations for Monday Nite Mas at 7 pm

Rajbal Maraj said he was happy with the massive turnout of masqueraders for J’Ouvert and the large crowd of spectators. “We had a very successful opening of Carnival. It was very safe and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh officially opened Carnival celebrations in Couva. He complimented the CCC for organising one of the biggest regional Carnivals and also heaped praise on the protective services for doing an excellent job of ensuring safety and security for masqueraders and spectators.