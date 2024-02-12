Couva crowns its 2024 Calypso Monarch

Couva Calypso Monarch 2024 Rawle “Ratel” Peters -

RAWLE “Ratel” Peters is the Couva Calypso Monarch 2024.

Peters amassed 280 points to get the judges’ nod with his performance of Exploitation Must Stop.

The Couva Carnival Committee’s Calypso Monarch competition was held on February 9, at the Couva Car Park.

Placing second was Joanne “Queen Voice” Gibson with Repckage Calypso. She earned 274 points. There was a tie for third place with the honours going to Kenny Phillips with his song Mr Phileeps and Kadeen Graham with TT Role Model, earning 262 points each.

There were also ties for fifth and eighth.

In the juniors category, reigning junior monarch Marcus Mc Donald was crowned the Junior Couva Calypso Monarch 2024 with Read My Lips.

Placing second with 248 points was Zkinga Moses with Stronger Together TT. Kirlise Bentham placed third with A Solid Foundation and 246 points.

Following is a full list of the winners.

Couva Calypso Monarch 2024

1. Rawle “Ratel” Peters - Exploitation Must Stop - 280

2 Joanne “Queen Voice” Gibson - Repackage Calypso - 274

3. (Tie) Kenny Phillips -Mr Phileeps

Kadeen Graham TT Role Model - 262

5. (Tie) Sheldon “Sheldon Nugget” Bullin -Sky High -261

Jerisha Duncan Regis - Adult Life - 261

7. Aaron Sinnette - Tik Tok - 259

8.(Tie) Romel “Papa Mel” Lezama - Real Talk -258

8 Esterlita “Sweet Estherlina” Lowmans - Forgive Us Mother - 258

10. Eric “Uncle Richards” Richard - Out of Control - 243

11. Andrew “Yellows” Fareira - Bad Design - 229

Couva Junior Calypso Monarch 2024

1 Marcus Mc Donald - Read My Lips - 260

2 Zkinga Moses - Stronger Together TT - 248

3.Kirlise Bentham - A Solid Foundation - 246

4. Kishorn Gomez - Bounce Back - 243

5. Gabrielle Mc Donald - Don’t Kill Them - 235

6 Celebrity Charles- I’m Trinbagonian - 215

7. Isabella Williams Chutney in Meh Soul - 199

8 Jah Majesty - An Ordinary Life - 290