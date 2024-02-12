Carnival 2024 Gold Commander boasts of successful J'Ouvert

Police officers and soldiers walk in single file during J'Ouvert celebrations in Crown Point, Tobago. - Photo by Jaydn Sebro

The Gold Commander for Carnival 2024 has hailed the J’Ouvert celebrations nationwide a success.

ACP Kelvern Thompson also said there was a strong police presence across the ten divisions consistent with the projections of the various commanders.

Thompson's praise for a successful start of the Carnival 2024 celebrations came on February 12.

He said, "While there were minor incidents and minor crimes committed against the person, there was a strong presence of regular, municipal and transit police officers."

There was also a heavy presence of traffic wardens and the police's major stakeholder in security, TT Defence Force, which Thompson said, created a great impact in deterring serious offences.

He added that diligent and intelligent-led patrols, along with CCTV surveillance, identified known people of interest and officers were able to deter them from committing further arrestable offences.

“We can say that this has been a result of our collaboration which would include our masqueraders who have been very co-operative.

"Our strategies, particularly in preventing weapons entering into areas of celebration along the major J’Ouvert routes, has yielded a number of weapons which have been seized, and in certain instances people arrested.”

He thanked all stakeholders for making the celebrations a safe one.