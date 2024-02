Calypsonians shine at Dimanche Gras

Mical Teja performs his song DNA at Dimanche Gras on February 11. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Calypsonians gave it their all at the Calypso Monarch finals held at the Queen's Park Savannah on February 11. Soca star Machel Montano was crowned the champion for his performance of Soul of Calypso. Karene Asche took the second spot with her song No Excuse. Rounding off the top three was Roderick "Chucky" Gordon with Charlsie, who ranked in third place.