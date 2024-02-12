Body of missing Claxton Bay man found in Cedros

The body of the 69 year-old man who went missing at sea on February 7 has been recovered in Cedros.

South Western Division police said a man spotted Harry Sumair's body off the coast of Cedros at around 3 pm on Sunday and alerted the police and the Coast Guard.

Sumair, of Claxton Bay, went to the Flower Pot beach at Plaisance Park, when he went into the water and disappeared.

Relatives said Sumair was a good swimmer and frequently visited the beach to relax.

Marabella police as well as the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HRST), led by captain Vallence Rambharat, were called in to help friends and relatives search for him.

On Sunday, the group offered condolences to the family.