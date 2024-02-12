Arouca man arrested with gun

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

An Arouca man is assisting police with their investigation into the discovery of a firearm and ammunition.

A release from the police service on February 12, said around 1.20 am on Sunday, Arouca CID officers were on mobile patrol along Thomas Trace, Arouca, when they stopped near an abandoned structure after seeing three men run off.

The officers chased the men but only captured one. The other two escaped by jumping over a gate.

A 23-year-old man, of Railway Road Extension, Arouca, was apprehended, and when the officers searched him, they found a brown Taurus G2C pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.