Windies look to rebound Down Under in 2nd T20

West Indies’ batsman Brandon King. - AP PHOTO

WEST Indies will be aiming to level the series against Australia on Sunday in Adelaide and keep their chances alive of winning four T20 series on the trot. The second match of the three-match series bowls at 4.30 am, TT time.

In the first T20 on Friday in Hobart, Australia prevailed with an 11-run win in a high-scoring contest.

Batting first, Australia posted 213/7 in 20 overs behind 70 off 36 balls from David Warner. West Indies were then limited to 202/8.

Opener Brandon King helped West Indies get off to a brisk start, putting on 89 for the first wicket with Johnson Charles. Charles struck 42 off 25 balls before the partnership was broken and King was then dismissed for 53 off 37 balls.

Speaking during a media conference following the first match, King said the West Indies are eager to rebound.

"We won the last three T20 series, so we have a good momentum in the group. The guys are gelling well together and have a lot of confidence in each other, so we will definitely be looking to try and win those last two games and hopefully come out with a series win." In 2023, West Indies won three T20 series with victories over South Africa, India and England.

King said the openers tried to get a quick start during the power play with only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

"It is a good pitch overall, but obviously the Aussies came out flying so chasing such a big total we also had to try and get a good start and that is the best time to get boundaries with only two guys outside the circle."

West Indies seemed out of the contest when they were reduced to 163/8 after 17.3 overs, but Jason Holder's 34 not out off 15 deliveries gave the regional team a glimmer of hope in the last few overs. West Indies needed 27 off the last over and a maximum off the first ball by Holder made the Australians a bit nervous.

"We always thought we had a chance, especially getting a six first ball...he made the end a little bit exciting, but just not enough to get over the line this time," King said.

The series will help West Indies and Australia prepare for the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean and the US from June 1–29.