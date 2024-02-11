Trini-New Jersey bank employee killed in Gasparillo ambush

Crime Scene Investigators outside the Petrotrin main gate, at the Gasparillo Flyover, where two people were killed inside a car. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A Trinidadian employee at a New Jersey bank in the United States was among two killed when gunmen ambushed the vehicle she was in, in Gasparillo, while on the way to Piarco International Airport early Sunday morning.

Kimberly Beharry, 40, who worked at M&T Bank in New Jersey was killed along with Brian Geoffroy, 60, while his wife Jasmine, 55, is stable at hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

Jasmine told police that around 1.25 am, she and her husband picked up Beharry at her Williamsville home, in a blue Honda City.

Upon reaching the Gasparillo overpass, she said she heard several loud explosions and observed a white Nissan Tiida behind them. Jasmine said the Tiida pulled alongside and an assailant got out, firing several shots at her husband, who was driving the Honda, and Beharry who was seated behind her. In the ordeal, her husband drove through the barrier onto the nearby compound of Paria Fuel Trading Company.

The assailants then escaped onto the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Beharry and Brian were pronounced dead at the scene while she was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. Doctors told police she was in stable condition with two wounds to her lower stomach.

The scene was processed by crime scene investigators of the Homicide Bureau, region three, who found 12 spent shells of 9mm ammunition. Autopsies on Beharry and Brian are expected to be done on Wednesday. PC Bernard is continuing investigations.