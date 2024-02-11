Rick Ram wins Chutney Soca Monarch, Rawytee Ramroop crowned Chutney Soca Queen

The 2024 Chutney Soca Monarch Rick "Rick Ram" Ramoutar and Queen of Chutney Soca Rawytee Ramroop celebrate their victories in the competition at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Saturday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Rick “Rick Ram” Ramoutar has won the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) 2024, beating 11 other contestants, including his wife Vanessa “Sexy Vanessa” Ramoutar, and walked away with $400,000.

Rawytee Ramroop was crowned Queen of Chutney Soca.

Ramoutar’s hit Luuuzzaarr, that is pronounced loser, earned him 407 points at the competition at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Saturday night.

The results were announced at around 2.30 am on Sunday, and he wiped away tears of joy as his family as other supporters rushed to congratulate him.

He later told reporters that for the past 17 years, he had been in the competition and had never before captured the winning title.

“After 17 years, it truly means a lot to me. Having my family alongside me truly means a lot, and the love and support from everyone, not just this year but from when my career started.”

The song was in response to those who speak badly about him, referring to him as a loser. Ramoutar and his wife wrote the song, which Big Rich In The Pungalunks produced.

Southex organised the competition in collaboration with several organisations. Ramoutar also thanked Southex’s CEO George Singh, his supporters, and everyone who had a part to play in this song, including Tony Cuttz and Vicardi Singh, Master Saleem and KI. This year’s theme was the Colours of Chutney.

Ramoutar dethroned the 2023 winner, Ricardo “Daddy Chinee” Melville, who placed second, while Rawytee Ramroop placed third.

Ramroop, who also won the Queen of Chutney Soca with the song Whining down to the ground, received a cash prize of $100,000. The 2023 queen, nine-year-old Katelin Sultan, the youngest winner, did not defend the crown, opting to compete in the Intellectual Chutney Monarch competition in Chaguanas, also on Saturday night.

There was a three-way tie for second place with Sexy Vanessa, who sang Suno suno Balana, TT dancehall artiste Lady Lava (Keisha Harris) and Shazeena Sabrina Ramsumair, also known as Shazzi, with XXX Drama (move on).

Kavita Ramkissoon, also known as the Chutney Empress, came in third with the song Driver.