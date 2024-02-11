Police seize 4 rifles, $3.6m in cocaine

Police officers on Friday seized four high-powered rifles, 200 rounds of ammunition and more than $3 million in liquid cocaine in two separate exercises.

According to police reports, around 5.30 pm, officers acting on a tip-off went to a courier company’s compound in the Trincity area.

The officers intercepted a package and when it was searched, guns, magazines and ammunition were found.

The items seized include four AR-15 assault rifles, six AR-15 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, 80 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, 30 rounds of .38 ammunition and 30 rounds of .45 ammunition.

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher says the seizure demonstrates the police commitment to removing weapons from the street and tackling the murder rate.

Harewood-Christopher also praised the officers involved in the earlier seizure of more than $3.6 million worth of liquid cocaine.

According to police reports, officers on patrol went to Chootoo Road, Aranguez, where they intercepted a Toyota Voxy minivan.

Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered several food items.

A closer inspection revealed three pancake syrup bottles and three coconut oil bottles containing a total of approximately 2.625 litres of liquid cocaine. The estimated street value of the cocaine is $3,659,040.

A 32- year-old Bon Air Gardens, Arouca resident, a 46-year-old La Horquetta resident and a 55-year-old Aranguez resident were arrested in connection with the find.