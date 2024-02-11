Panorama and Chutney Soca vibes

Super All Stars: Massy All Stars pannists celebrate after their performance at the Panorama large band finals, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Saturday, where the band tied with bp Renegades for first place, at Queen's Park Savannah on February 10. - Jeff K. Mayers

On February 10, Carnival Saturday, the Panorama large band finals and Chutney Soca Monarch competition held the spotlight to get the early celebrations going.

Massy All Stars and bp Renegades tied for first place at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain and a new Chutney Soca Monarch and Chutney Soca Queen were crowned at Skinner Park, San Fernando. Enjoy the highlights.