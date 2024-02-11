No play again between Red Force, Harpy Eagles

-

FOR a third consecutive day there was no play in the West Indies Four-Day Championship match between Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Conaree Sports Club in Conaree, St Kitts.

Not a ball was bowled on the fourth and final day yesterday as the match ended in a no result. Red Force closed day one on 215/4, but because of rain and waterlogged conditions, no play was possible on the last three days of the match.

Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed closed day one on 100 not out.

In other round one results, Windward Islands Volcanoes defeated Jamaica Scorpions by nine wickets at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica; Barbados Pride got past Combined Colleges and Campuses (CCC) by nine wickets at Chedwin Park in Spanish Town, Jamaica; and West Indies Academy came away with a five-wicket win over Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Round two will bowl off on Wednesday at 10 am.

Round two fixtures:

Red Force vs West Indies Academy, Conaree Sports Club, St Kitts

Hurricanes vs Harpy Eagles, Warner Park, St Kitts

Pride vs Volcanoes, Kensington Park, Jamaica

Scorpions vs CCC, Sabina Park, Jamaica