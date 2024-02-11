Maxwell (120) blazes West Indies in 2nd T20, Aussies clinch series

Australia's batsman Glenn Maxwell. -

Australia's maverick allrounder Glenn Maxwell blazed his way to a fifth Twenty/20 international (T20I) hundred on Sunday as the Aussies stormed to a 34-run win in the second T20I against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval, to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Batting at number four, the dangerous Maxwell came to the crease near the end of the power play when Australia were reduced to 57 for two in the sixth over after the fall of captain Mitchell Marsh (29 off 12 balls). David Warner was dismissed in the very next over by Romario Shepherd as Australia slipped to 64 for three, but the Windies bowlers had little luck with a belligerent Maxwell thereafter.

Maxwell dominated the Windies bowling and struck the ball to all parts of the Adelaide Oval, showing off his dexterity and wide range of shots. Maxwell hit 12 fours and eight sixes in his brutal unbeaten knock of 120, and shared in healthy partnerships of 82 and 95 respectively with Marcus Stoinis (16) and Tim David (31 not out off 14 balls).

Maxwell brought up his 50 off 25 balls in the 12th over, and he brought up his ton off 50 balls in the penultimate over of the Australian innings with a strong punch off Shepherd through the mid-off region. David hit two fours and two sixes in his knock as he ably supported Maxwell to push the Australian score to 241 for four off their 20 overs.

Jason Holder led the West Indies attack with figures of two for 42, with Alzarri Joseph and Shepherd taking a wicket apiece.

West Indies made an almighty effort to chase the daunting 242-run target, but they fell short as they posted 207 for nine – falling to a series defeat with the solitary game to go in Perth. Windies skipper Rovman Powell top-scored with 63 off 36 balls and hit five fours and four sixes as he rattled off his sixth T20I fifty.

West Indies started briskly but they lost wickets at regular intervals as they slipped to 62 for four by the end of the sixth over, with Brandon King (five), Nicholas Pooran (18 off ten balls), Shai Hope (duck) and Johnson Charles (24 off 11 balls) all being dismissed inside the power play. Pooran showed dangerous intent early in his innings with three consecutive sixes off Jason Behrendorff in the third over, but his innings was brought to a halt by Spencer Johnson in the fifth over.

Sherfane Rutherford (duck) was dismissed in the seventh over with West Indies falling to 63 for five, before a blitz from Andre Russell (37 off 16 balls) took the Caribbean team to 110 for six in the 11th over. However, the big Jamaican was sent back to the pavilion by Stoinis. Powell then added 54 for the seventh wicket with Shepherd (12), as West Indies tried to reel in the gigantic target.

Shepherd, Powell and Akeal Hosein (duck) were dismissed in consecutive overs as the Australian bowlers hit their marks in the death overs to ensure the comfortable victory, with the visitors being reduced to 207.

After drawing the Test series 1-1 and falling to an emphatic series sweep in the preceding ODIs, the Windies will try and get a consolation win in the final T20I on Tuesday.

Scores: AUSTRALIA 241 for four off 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 120 not out, Tim David 31 not out, Mitchell Marsh 29; Jason Holder 2-42, Alzarri Joseph 1-31) vs WEST INDIES 207 for nine off 20 overs (Rovman Powell 63, Andre Russell 37, Jason Holder 28; Marcus Stoinis 3-36, Josh Hazlewood 2-31).