Don't be so boring, TTT

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Carnival is here and I beg the staff at our local TV stations to please be a bit more creative when it comes to showing the events on Monday and Tuesday.

Imagine being at home and glad to look at the lovely costumes. Sadly, however, all we see are folks in the Queen's Park Savannah for hours and hours. How boring!

There are Carnival events being held all over the country, so why not highlight them at specific intervals, especially those in rural districts?

Why not show interviews with our icons or the history of Carnival, etc? Why not show other aspects of our culture in terms of foods and tourist attractions?

More needs to be done to highlight our country and, to be honest, no one wants to see bikinis and beads whole day.

If I am not mistaken, TTT will be showing most of the events and I am pleading for a variety of interviews and other events from other parts of the country to be highlighted.

I have gotten so fed up of only seeing bands at the Savannah from the same angle for hours on end. I have therefore reached the stage where I am thankful for DVDs, cable TV and Netflix, etc.

Sigh!

J ALI

Port of Spain