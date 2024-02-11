Cop in stable condition after Barataria shooting

Police have confirmed that PC Aaron Francois, who was shot near a bar in Barataria on Saturday last, is in a stable condition.

At about 3 am on Saturday, Francois was off duty and liming near R and R a bar on Sixth Avenue, Barataria with his girlfriend when they noticed that a group of men were liming around her car.

She asked the group of men to move and an argument broke out. During the argument a man ran up to Francois and shot him multiple times.

Francois’ girlfriend took him to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, Mt Hope where he was treated.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.