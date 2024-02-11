Children play mas Downtown, Port of Spain

A young Fancy Indian joins the Downtown Carnival Committee's Junior Parade of the Bands, South Quay, Port of Spain on Carnival Sunday. - ROGER JACOB

The Downtown Carnival Committee held its children's parade in Sunday, at South Quay, Port of Spain, giving the young revellers one more chance to play mas following Saturday's TTCBA Junior Parade of the Bands at the Queen's Park Savannah. Here are highlights.