Caitlyn, Caitlin, Katelyn win Gandhi Memorial 3 top talent spots

Anaya Surana shows off her dancing skills. -

On Carnival Friday Gandhi Memorial Vedic Primary School (GMVS) hosted its 15th annual talent show competition.

Fourteen competitors showcased their skills – ranging from playing the steelpan and tassa, singing, Indian classical dancing, martial arts and even the oratory tradition of the ole mas character, the pierrot grenade. But in the end, the top three spots went to girls, all under eight with variations of the same name – Caitlyn, Caitlin and Katelyn.

The quality of the talent was sharp and the competition stiff as students and spectators supported and cheered on the children.

Crowd favourites included the mesmerising rhythms of the GMVS tassa group, the sweet sensations of pannists Sai Ramnath and Chandita Gayasingh, stand-up comedienne Sitara Persad with a piece about "parents" and "big people" and the witty and clever banter of the pierrot grenade performed by Caitlyn Lopez-Mc Burnie.

Standard two student Devanash Rayavaram had the crowd singing along to the social media viral hit Wellerman, while Caitlin Suchit’s Indian classical dance to Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez received a rousing applause.

One of the other most popular performances was the extreme martial arts weapon and open-hand kata fiercely demonstrated by Katelyn Gangadeen, who wowed the crowd and ended her act by breaking several pieces of wood with her hands and feet.

The judges’ task was challenging, but they eventually gave third place to extreme martial artist Katelyn, second place to dancer Caitlin, and the winning spot to pierrot grenade Caitlyn.

Principal Keshmanie Dhaniram-Gosine, who is set to retire next January, said while she was sad that this show was her last, it had improved by “leaps and bounds” during her time as principal and she hopes it continues after she leaves.

“I'm hoping they would take it even further than where it is at present because the all-round development of children is crucial, and it has always been one of the most important things for me where our kids are concerned.”