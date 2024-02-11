All Stars, Renegades tie in Panorama final

Massy Trinidad All Stars in the 2024 Panorama semifinal on January 28. The band tied with bp Renegades in the final on February 10. - Jeff K. Mayers

The 2023 Panorama winners, bp Renegades had to share the 2024 championship title with Massy Trinidad All Stars as the legendary bands tied after a keenly fought competition on Saturday at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The results announced early Sunday morning showed both bands scored 285, Renegades for its performance of Mical Teja's DNA and All Stars with Inventor by Olatunji.

The last tie in a Panorama final occurred in 1985 when Renegades and Desperadoes shared the top honours, both playing Lord Kitchener's Pan Night and Day. History was made, however, as Renegades now has the most Panorama victories with 13 moving ahead of Desperadoes with which it previously shared 12 titles.

There was another tie in the 2024 final as Desperadoes and Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra placed fourth, Desperadoes also playing DNA and Starlift with Kitchener's Pan in A Minor Remastered both scoring 280 points.

Republic Bank Exodus placed third with 283 points for its performance of Long Time, a song by Arrow.