Yung Bredda on the go

College Boy Jesse, Pimpin and Yung Bredda work the stage at One Show at Woodford Cafe, Chaguanas. - NEW ERA ENTERTAINMENT

Akhenaton Lewis aka Yung Bredda is having his best Carnival season ever.

Fresh from his One Show at Woodford Cafe on February 1 and a slew of guest appearances at major and smaller fetes and events, he is gearing up for more Carnival action.

"God gave me a talent to entertain and help people have fun and ease their stress, so that's exactly what I'm doing and I'm loving it," Yung Bredda said in a media release.

With several of his popular collaborations enjoying heavy rotation on radio and playlists, Yung Bredda, his manager and producer, Jesse John of Optimus Productions, and his partners Pimpin and DJ Hotty, are enjoying bookings day and night.

"I know my artiste friends always say that Carnival is so hectic and they get drained from the constant grind, but my approach is to say, 'Hey, we were all inside and couldn't make a move for almost two years and now that we have the energy and the opportunity to be outside and to hit stages, we are going to go right down til we lie down, like Killa say!'"

The release said Woodford Cafe was drenched in "steam" for Yung Bredda and Friends' One Show and saw a great turnout, with crowd participation, and special guest appearances from Kesi, Kris Kennedy, Keshav, Bitts, Yankey Boy, Nishard M, Jadel, Dev, Sekon Sta, Ravi B, College Boy Jesse, Nailah Blackman, Destra, Pumpa and Farmer Nappy with DJs Chucky Rayban, Jalil, Akimo and Soundboy Ryan.