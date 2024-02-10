Two held after cops destroy Tamana ganja field

SEIZED: A Draco assault rifle and seven rounds of 7.62 calibre ammunition were seized by police during a marijuana eradication exercise on February 8. - Photo courtesy TTPS

OFFICERS of the Eastern Division's Gang and Intelligence Unit on February 8, arrested two suspected marijuana cultivators, destroyed thousands of full-grown marijuana trees and seized an assault rifle and several rounds of ammunition.

According to police reports, between the hours of 4 am and 6 pm on February 8, Eastern Division officers as well as officers from the Multi-Operational Police Section (MOPS) journeyed over 12 kilometres into a forested area off Romain Trace, Guaico, Tamana, where they found a camp. The police officers saw two men in a nearby marijuana field with approximately 1,024 full-grown trees being cultivated on about four acres of land.

Officers arrested the two and found and seized a Draco assault rifle fitted with a laser-scope and seven rounds of 7.62 ammunition. The officers spent several hours destroying the marijuana trees. Investigations are ongoing.