Take care of your feet during Carnival

-

DELICIA BURRIS

The feet are two of the most important body parts we have. They carry us wherever we want to go, yet many of us give them the least amount of attention, and only when the feet hurt or prevent us from walking easily, do we show concern.

During the Carnival season people spend long periods on their feet, dancing, prancing or liming. Here are some tips to take care of your feet and enjoy the Carnival in comfort.

Wear proper and comfortable footwear

Make sure your shoes are not too tight and are the right size. Tight shoes can cause blisters and sores to form from the constant rubbing. Also, have enough room to wiggle the toes. This can help to prevent fungal infection in the nails and in-grown toenails.

Invest in foot insoles

The insoles can add much needed comfort, especially if you will be on your feet for a long time. Insoles provides arch supports and cushions. Different types can be purchased at the drug store.

Moisturise the feet

It is important to keep the skin on your feet moisturised, as rough areas can develop on pressure points, such as your heel, and can be painful. The ball of the feet bears most of the body weight, and your feet can become quite callused in this area. Thicker calluses may become painful, especially if they crack.

Get a pedicure

It’s not only for females, guys can do it too. A pedicure has great benefits such as reducing swelling and relieving pain. Also, a pedicure can help the pedicurist detect early signs of corns, callus and fungal infections if you had previously them, or from a recent jump up.

Say goodbye to tired feet, hello to relaxation

Unwind with a relaxing feet massage. It can alleviate heel pain, improve blood flow and loosen tight muscles. This is the perfect way to get your body to relax and unwind after a long, tiring day.

If you follow these tips your feet will thank you in the long run. Our feet sometimes need a little extra care and pampering.

Delicia Burris is the owner and founder of Glorious Touch Health and Wellness Spa.

For more info check her social media pages @glorioustouchtt or call 477-3110.