Red Force vs Guyana day three washed out

Another rainy day at the Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts forced day three of the West Indies Championship tie between Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Guyana Harpy Eagles to be abandoned.

Day two on Thursday suffered a similar fate.

Red Force hope to resume their first innings knock of 215/4, on the final day Saturday, with the match poised for a draw.

As it stands, Jason Mohammed remains unbeaten at the crease on 100, his 12th first-class century, alongside opening batsman Vikash Mohan, who retired hurt on day one on 14, but returned later in the day to get to 20 not out, at stumps on Wednesday.

Guyana are defending champions while Red Force have not won the title in 17 years.