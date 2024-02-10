One show only from Talk Tent

Paul Keens-Douglas - file photo

Talk Tent will host only one show this year on February 16, at Queen's Hall, St Ann's.

A media release said Talk Tent is the longest-running talk show in TT and has been promoting the varied aspects of the oral traditions since 1983. It was first produced by Paul Keens-Douglas in a canvas tent on Victoria Avenue, Woodbrook.

Since then it has appeared at a variety of venues including the Hollows, Arthur’s, Roxy, Astor, Naparima Bowl, and finally Queen’s Hall in 1991.

With its motto Where talk Is Art, the Talk Tent prides itself on presenting clean, quality, humour, comedy, storytelling, poetry and social commentary. It focuses on values, education and family entertainment, and hence seeks out artists whose material is supportive of this vision, the release said.

The tent has featured a wide range of special guests over the years, some well-known and others up and coming. It has always included the original Carnival talk artists – the robbers, pierrots, Tobago speech band and rappers.

This year’s special guest is singing sensation Kevon Carter, who is well known for his wide repertoire and engaging personality. He will be joining regulars such as storytellers Miguel Browne, Avion Crooks, and Farida Chapman, the pierrot grenades, Short Pants (talk-calypso), singing MC David Bereaux and master storyteller himself Keens-Douglas.

An unsponsored show, the Talk Tent said it depends on the support of its fans, well-wishers and those who recognise its importance.

Books, CDs and DVDs of the various artists will also be available at special show prices.

Tickets are available at Crosby’s, RIK Trincity/Gulf City and Queen’s Hall.

Show time is 7.30 pm.

For more info: 632-1647 or 376-5699 or Facebook.