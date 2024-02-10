Kids enjoy traditional mas in Port of Spain

BABY DOLLS: These Baby Dolls from Sacred Heart Girls' RC school pose for a photo during the Carnival downtown parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

KIDS were out in full force on Fantastic Friday at the kiddies’ traditional mas parade in Port of Spain. However, while children enjoyed depicting traditional characters such as the pierrot grenade, blue devil, and dame Lorraine, parents complained of a late start, which subjected children to high heat.

“The start was too late,” said one Rio Claro parent who did not want to be named.

“We came from Rio Claro to be part of this. Some came from as far as Mayaro, Guayaguayare and other areas. They leave their homes as early as 5 am. You have to structure things for children.”

Newsday was told at least one child fainted from the heat during the traditional mas celebrations. Her mother, who did not wish to be named, told Newsday that she was recovering.

“She’s ok,” the mother said. “It was just the heat, and she didn’t eat anything.”

The traditional mas parade started at Woodford Square and proceeded up Frederick Street to the Queen’s Park Savannah, where children were able to cross the stage in full costume. Still, most children enjoyed the celebrations, and parents were thankful that their children were given the chance to play.

“I am thankful that the NCC sent out people to the different schools to see the children in different aspects of the traditional mas,” said one Carapichaima parent. “Now we are seeing the end product with most of the children getting the chance to cross the big stage.”

The parent, a mother of two, said Carapichaima Anglican Primary School students were involved in every aspect of preparing to cross the stage, from designing and making the costumes.

Onlookers also said the trucks could have been better organised.

“The first truck was at the beginning of the parade, then a lot of sections passed without music,” one onlooker said.

“If they had more traditional music like steelpan or something, to get them more accustomed to the natural instruments that would have been better. But still, it was a good effort.”