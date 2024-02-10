Heritage: Engineering studies on pipelines near Massahood Junction ongoing

A worker from Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd during clean-up operations following the leak of a 16-inch pipeline in Massahood Village, Fyzabad last year. - File photo by Marvin Hamilton

RESIDENTS of Avocat Village in Fyzabad, affected by at least four oil leaks at Massahood Junction last year, have now again called for compensation and the relocation of the pipelines.

The calls came in response to a statement from Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, which, via a media statement on Thursday, said it is currently undertaking engineering studies concerning pipelines near Massahood Junction as part of its ongoing asset integrity programme.

The statement added that Massahood Junction lines form part of Heritage’s extensive pipeline network.

“Part of the studies includes the consideration of various alternatives to repair or replace the existing lines or to re-route the lines away from the structures which were erected on the existing pipeline right of way,” the statement said.

It added that in the coming weeks, Heritage will continue discussions with key stakeholders in the community as it reaches its final engineered solution.

No further information was provided.

One of the affected residents, Nadeem Ali, said from what the release stated about the possibility of relocating or replacing the pipelines, he preferred to wait on the outcome of the studies before commenting.

“We have sent letters about compensation and have not received anything that. Only when they make a formal decision and test it out we would comment. That was a generic statement they made,” Ali said.

“We want compensation and for the company to relocate the lines. Almost every six months, there are spills. The last time, it happened twice in a week. It has happened four times in the year.”

Another resident who asked to remain unnamed said, “We do not have a clue what is going on as yet. We have been calling for the lines to be relocated away from the houses, but no one listens.”

Residents said the lines are about 100 years old.

In May last year, people from several households were evacuated after a 16-inch trunk oil pipeline ruptured. By November, there was a minor leak. The line was isolated and later repaired.