Height matters

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It is imperative for a police officer to use their physical presence and strength to de-escalate and diffuse potential dangerous, violent situations and people.

A tall officer's physical presence plays a significant role in safety and security. Why do we want to reinvent the wheel? Were we doing it wrong all the time?

Those who are clamouring for shorter officers, how tall or short are they?

With all due respect, I have not seen those of a shorter persuasion involved security.

Imagine a midget telling an armed six-footer, "Hands up." Maybe that's carrying it to the extreme. But the TT taller officers are more imposing figures.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town