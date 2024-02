Game wardens rescue albino Burmese python in Las Lomas

The albino Burmese python that was rescued in the Las Lomas area on February 10. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Agriculture

Game wardens rescued an albino Burmese python in the Las Lomas area on February 10.

The game wardens, with police officers and personnel from the Emperor Valley Zoo, were involved in the operation.

In a statement, Minister of Agriculture Kazim Hosein appealed to people to obey the Conservation of Wildlife Act and discourage any illegal wildlife trade.