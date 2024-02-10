Eve lauds recent training camp, targets professionalism, consistency

Trinidad and Tobago men's football coach Angus Eve. -

Angus Eve, coach of Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team, said “professionalism and consistency” were some of the targets at a four-day training camp which ended recently. The camp was attended by 35 players, featured first-time invitees German-born Keenon Erfuth, 21, and Denmark-based Marc Gangia, 26, and mainly local-based players.

The squad trained at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar from Monday to Thursday as part of preparations for the upcoming Copa America play-in versus Canada, which takes place in Frisco, Texas on March 23.

“I thought it was excellent,” Eve told TT Football Association media on Thursday. “The exercises were exactly what we wanted to do. We worked on ball possession, rotating midfielders, creating space for wingers and strikers. What we were working on we were happy with it.”

“We’re just building to where we want to be. The camp has been a huge success. We exposed a number of players to what we do as a staff and how we want to play football. We want to play in this attacking style.”

Alongside newcomers Erfuth and Gangia, Eve also recalled to the national set up the likes of John-Paul Rochford, Andrian Foncette, Kaihim Thomas, Brent Sam, Jamal Jack and Isaiah Lee.

But the core bunch comprised of several TT squad members who featured during the nation’s Concacaf National League quarter-final journey last year. They included TT Premier Football League standouts Denzil Smith, Justin Garcia, Real Gill, Kevon Goddard, Reon Moore, Duane Muckette, Michel Poon-Angeron, Ross Russell Jr, Alvin Jones and Christopher Biggette.

This was one of Eve’s first training sessions held for his local crop of players ahead of the Canada playoff. He was keen to get back on the training pitch for the first time since the 2-1 victory over USA in the Nations League last November.

Eve also spent time on explaining the importance of professionalism and intensity during matches.

“Sometimes when the game is going well we tend to drop our intensity and have a lack of professionalism. But once they could maintain that intensity – because international football is a lot different from the two practice matches we played.

“But I think it’s a work in progress. It’s some young kids that we invited here today. The professionalism and the consistency, and to continue to do the right things over and over, is what we’re trying to achieve here.”

TT have two practice matches against Jamaica in early March in Trinidad. The Reggae Boyz’s trip to Trinidad follows the Soca Warriors tour of Jamaica last year for two friendly matches. The camp also serves as preparation for the Jamaica clash.

A live-in camp in Texas follows, ahead of the Copa American playoff.

“This exercise has gone a long way for us to analyse some of the players who would be probably ready for that. Jamaica is already in training in a local camp over there too. It would be a good workout for both teams,” he said.

TT Training Squad:

Kaihim Thomas, Reon Moore, Jamali Garcia, Christopher Biggette, Jabari St Hillaire, Kevon Goddard, Justin Garcia, Brent Sam, Nathaniel Garcia, Justin Sadoo (all of Defence Force), Duane Muckette, Michel Poon-Angeron, Liam Burns, John-Paul Rochford, Isaiah Leacock (all of AC PoS), Real Gill, Shervonez Hamilton, Kai Moos, Jamal Jack (all of Club Sando), Alvin Jones, Robert Primus, Adrian Foncette (all of Police FC), Daniel David, Ross Russell Jr, Isaiah Lee (all of La Horquetta Rangers), Luke Phillips, Denzil Smith, Justin Cornwall, Mark Ramdeen (all of Point Fortin Civic), Mickaeel Gordon (1976 Phoenix), Rhondel Gibson (Eagles FC), Keenon Erfurth (VFR Neumunster/Germany), Marc Gangia (Dalum IF, Denmark), Jonathan Assue