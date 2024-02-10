East, North complete U15 InterZone cricket semi-finalists

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

East Zone and North Zone complete the four semi-finalists for this year’s Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board InterZone Under-15 Tournament, after both notched convincing wins in their final group matches on Friday.

East Zone crushed North East Zone by 179 runs at Brooklyn Recreation Grounds in Sangre Grande while North cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Tobago at Shaw Park Recreational Grounds in Tobago.

At Sangre Grande, East Zone posted a mammoth 306/8 from 50 overs, batting first, and then removed North East for 127 in 26.2 overs.

Jayden Mootoo blasted 92 from 96 balls for East while opening batsman Zyon Daniel scored 50 from 56 balls. There were also good performances with the bat from East’s lower order as Jadon Rechais (35), Nathan Sagar (26), Sanjiv Bachu (23 not out) and Nirav Dougdeen (21 not out) all chipped in for the massive total.

North East’s Daron Oxley (3/40) and Nick Manickram (2/61) were the best bowlers.

In reply, North East never looked the role, despite an aggressive knock of 62 from skipper Tariq Richards. They lost wickets in quick succession as Brian Harricharan (3/6), Bachu (3/26), Tyler Ramroop (2/21) and Jadon Rechais (2/22) did the damage with the ball to affirm victory.

At Shaw Park, North made light work of Tobago’s small total of 71 and raced to a triumphant 74/2 in under 13 overs.

After winning the toss and opting to take first strike, Tobago were rattled by good spells from North Zone’s Josiah Nicholls (4/21) and Aidan Tom (3/18). Only I Ali (13), Zion James (11) and Fabian Lynch (10 not out) got to double figures. They were dismissed in 26.2 overs.

In reply, North made light work of the target as Kaiden Pollard’s unbeaten 24 partnered with Josiah Roberts’ 17 not out lifted them to victory, and a spot in the semis.

South and Central are the other two zones confirmed for the semi-finals, which bowl off on Friday.