Carnival Traditional mas at the Downtown Carnival Parade Newsday Reporter An Hour Ago JAB JAB FEVER: La Horquetta South Government School portrays Jab Jab during the Carnival Downtown Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale Traditional mas took centre stage at the Downtown Carnival Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah on February 9. Hundreds of young people came out to put on a vibrant display. BABY DOLLS: These Baby Dolls from Sacred Heart Girls' RC school pose for a photo during the Carnival Downtown Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale BAT DANCE: This student from St Margaret's Boys' Anglican Primary School gets into character during the Carnival Downtown Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale MARVELLOUS MINSTRELS: Minstrels from the CWS Culture Club enjoy themselves during the Carnival Downtown Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale This clown from Flanagin Town Police Youth club smiles for a photo during the Carnival Downtown Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale Students from the of the Pacific Lutheran University in Washington portray the blue devil characters during the Carnival Downtown Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale ThesE Moko Jumbies from St Pius Boys RC School pose for a photo during the Carnival Downtown Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale These bats from St Margaret's Boys' Anglican Primary School portray the bat characters during the Carnival Downtown Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale These Dame Lorraine characters perform during the Carnival Downtown Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale These masqueraders from San Souci RC School enjoy themselves during the Carnival Downtown Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Comments
"Traditional mas at the Downtown Carnival Parade"