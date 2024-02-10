Traditional mas at the Downtown Carnival Parade

JAB JAB FEVER: La Horquetta South Government School portrays Jab Jab during the Carnival Downtown Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Traditional mas took centre stage at the Downtown Carnival Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah on February 9. Hundreds of young people came out to put on a vibrant display.