Disappearing all-inclusive Carnival

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: There's been a lot of discussion lately about the value for money concerning Carnival costumes. Some mas bands attribute the declining sales to the prevalence of crime, while other Carnival lovers argue that the real crime lies in the exorbitant prices of the costumes, seemingly repeated each year.

Despite the differing opinions, there's a growing consensus that something needs to change. The essence of Carnival, once inclusive and accessible to all, risks becoming exclusive, catering only to a certain demographic.

Indeed, many agree that this exclusivity is counterproductive, as enthusiasts find ways to afford expensive costumes regardless. This trend extends even to the all-inclusive fetes, where the presence of VIP areas raises questions about the true nature of inclusivity. It's disheartening to witness our beloved Carnival being marred by such divisions, shifting away from its roots of unity and enjoyment.

Acknowledging the underlying causes, such as safety concerns leading to reactive decisions, is crucial. However, it's equally important not to scapegoat these issues for every decision that fosters exclusion and division. Carnival has always been about freedom, enjoyment and inclusivity, where even the most marginalised members of society find joy. Yet, in the pursuit of exclusivity, this spirit is being lost.

Reflecting on the past, where everyone had a chance to partake and profit, highlights the stark contrast with the current scenery of Carnival. The notion of "all-inclusivity" ironically excludes many who could contribute to the vibrant festival. While change is inevitable, it should not come at the expense of trampling on traditions or fostering selfish agendas.

Finding a balance between tradition and innovation is critical to restoring the uniqueness of the Trinidad Carnival. Recognising that everyone has a stake in this cultural phenomenon is critical to maintaining its legacy and guaranteeing its continuing viability. By actively engaging all parts of society and upholding the essential ideals of the funfair, we can steer towards a future where inclusiveness and celebration reign supreme.

"Let we enjoy we Carnival, let we have some fun, unity and togetherness for everyone" – Unity by the Mighty Sparrow.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook